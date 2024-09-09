BEIJING-- China announced Monday the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into Canola oil imported from Canada, amid trade tensions between Beijing and Ottawa, after the latter imposed a 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric cars.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the investigation is targeting the amount of dumped imports between January 1 and December 31, 2023, as well as damage to the local sector between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023.

There is information and preliminary evidence that Canadian made canola oil was exported to China at a price lower than its normal value, which indicates dumping, said the ministry in a statement published on its website.

The amount of canola oil entering the Chinese market increased sharply with the decline in its price, which led to a decrease in the prices of similar local products and caused damage to the local sector.

According to China's Xinhua News Agency, Canada's canola oil imports into China reached USD 3.47 billion last year, with a 170 percent year-on-year increase. (end) slq.res

