DUBAI - Dubai Chambers recently explored ways to strengthen cooperation with 18 Chinese entities, including government, chambers and association entities specialised in trade and investment promotion during a roadshow in Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

The visit to China is part of the chambers’ ongoing efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global business hub and attract foreign direct investment.

During the roadshow, Dubai Chambers showcased the emirate’s advantages as a leading global hub for trade and investment and highlighted Dubai’s role as a strategic gateway for companies from China’s Greater Bay Area seeking to expand into international markets.

Discussions outlined the comprehensive support available to Chinese companies and investors looking to establish and grow in Dubai, as well as the chambers’ role in helping Dubai-based businesses expand internationally.

The meetings also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and China across strategic sectors. In addition, Dubai Chambers highlighted the opportunities that will be showcased at the Dubai Business Forum – China, which will take place in Shenzhen on 14th May 2026. The forum will introduce the Chinese business community to the diverse investment opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

“We are focused on building on Dubai’s strong economic ties and long-standing partnerships with key trading partners, particularly China, and taking our collaboration to the next level," said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. "Dubai Chambers remains committed to bringing the business communities in Dubai and China closer together and fostering high-impact partnerships between companies and investors in both markets.”

The Dubai Business Forum – China will mark the fifth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum and the second to be held in the People’s Republic of China. Shenzhen was selected to host this edition due to its global leadership in the digital economy and technology, making it an ideal location for an event of this scale.

The forum will bring together key stakeholders from China and Dubai to explore new opportunities for collaboration and highlight how Dubai’s favourable business ecosystem enables Chinese companies to expand into global markets from the emirate.