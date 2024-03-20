Chinese stocks closed up on Wednesday as investor sentiment improved slightly on upbeat data released this week, even as concerns over the country's consumption and property sector lingered.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index ended up 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.1%.

** January-February data released on Monday appears to point to a good start to 2024, but investors are concerned on data credibility, weak demand, deflation, credit growth slowdown and lack of effective policy, analysts at Jefferies said.

** China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing, in line with market expectations, after the central bank kept a key policy rate steady last week amid some signs of improvement in the broad economy.

** Its central bank said it has reshuffled the monetary policy committee to include securities regulator head Wu Qing, vice central bank chief Xuan Changneng and two new academic members.

** China's CSI 300 real estate index edged down 0.1%, with state-backed Vanke in the spotlight as the country's property sector continued to struggle.

** Media stocks rose 3.4%, leading gains in China, with Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co up to a maximum of 20%.

** Foreign capital recorded net buying of 5.6 billion yuan ($777.84 million) via the Stock Connect scheme's northbound link, after logging a net sell on Tuesday.

** In Hong Kong, shares of China's Tencent Music Entertainment jumped 11% as the company beat revenue estimates on Tuesday.

** Shares of Tencent Holdings added 1.3%. ($1 = 7.1994 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sohini Goswami)



