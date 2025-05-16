HONG KONG - Chinese and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Friday, as market sentiment came under pressure from renewed U.S.-China tech tensions and a disappointing earnings report from Alibaba.

Both markets ended the week positively, with the Hang Seng Index posting a fifth consecutive weekly gain.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.4%; while China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.46%.

** Liquor and insurance companies led the decline, both dropping 1.4%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index retreated 0.46%.

** Index heavyweight Alibaba Group lost more than 4% after the e-commerce giant posted quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates on Thursday.

** On the geopolitical front, the U.S. Commerce Department is considering placing more Chinese companies, including ChangXin Memory (CXMT), on its restricted export list, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** The Bureau of Industry and Security is also looking at adding subsidiaries of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Yangtze Memory Technologies Co to the "Entity List", the source said.

** "Market focus has shifted to the U.S.-China competition on other fields, such as semiconductor and healthcare, after the two countries significantly reduced tariffs for each other," said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities.

** While U.S.-China tariff truce is a positive surprise to the market, a durable resolution remains challenging, given the complex bilateral relationship, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, adding sentiment on mainland A-shares edged down this week with lower trading volume.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.18% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.186%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech edged down 0.3% as a 13% jump in gaming firm Netease on strong earnings partially offset the loss in Alibaba.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, William Maclean)



