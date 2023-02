The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Thursday that it will raise the minimum fee rate for three on-the-run issues of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to 1.0% "in principle" from the current 0.25% from Feb 27.

The BOJ will not necessarily conduct fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days for the three issues, if their yields in the secondary market are not expected to reach 0.5%, it also said in a statement. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)