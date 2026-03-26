Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and Messe Berlin China deepen strategic cooperation to connect global MICE resources with the Chinese market.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and Messe Berlin China have announced the further expansion of their strategic cooperation in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

As a key outcome of this partnership, Beijing will serve as the Official Host City of the inaugural China International MICE Exchange (CIMX), organised by Messe Berlin China, taking place from 3 - 5 November 2026 in Beijing.

Through this collaboration, Beijing will showcase its strengths as a leading business events destination while further integrating the Chinese market with the global MICE industry.

As the Official Host City, Beijing will present a dedicated “Beijing MICE Pavilion” at the exhibition, bringing together local MICE stakeholders and industry enterprises. The pavilion will highlight Beijing’s appeal in the MICE sector with its unique mix of urban modernism and rich cultural heritage and create new opportunities for collaboration with international meeting planners, corporate clients and service providers.

This cooperation builds on the strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2025 between the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and Messe Berlin China. Under the agreement, the two parties are jointly developing a series of international business event initiatives in Beijing, including the MICE Meeting Point and the China International MICE Exchange (CIMX). The partnership also includes international promotion, buyer recruitment and industry resource integration, further strengthening Beijing’s global presence in the business events sector.

Guo Huaigang, Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, commented: “The launch of CIMX in Beijing marks not only a landmark industry event rich with business opportunities, but also a moment of profound cultural resonance. As a destination, Beijing offers more than just a dynamic and efficient business environment—it is also a city of openness and inclusivity, where cultural experiences thrive. We sincerely invite more international conferences and industry partners to come to Beijing, where they can tap into our abundant professional resources and vast market potential. Together, let us drive the global MICE industry toward higher-quality development.”

David Axiotis, Managing Director of Messe Berlin China, said: “Beijing’s designation as the Official Host City of CIMX marks an important milestone in our long-term strategic cooperation and reflects the city’s growing role in the global business events landscape. CIMX aims to create a truly international platform connecting China with the global MICE community. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders from around the world to Beijing in November 2026 to explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

Organised by Messe Berlin China, the China International MICE Exchange (CIMX) is a dedicated trade show for the global business events, meetings and incentives industry. The inaugural edition will bring together international destinations and suppliers with corporate decision-makers, associations, specialised MICE agencies, and industry experts from China and around the world to explore emerging trends, innovative business solutions and new collaboration opportunities.

The event will attract over 200 international and domestic exhibitors, more than 350 hosted high-quality buyers and over 5,000 professional visitors, supported by a structured matchmaking program, pre-scheduled meetings, and various networking activities.

Exhibitors will represent the full MICE value chain, including MICE destination promotion organisations, conference and meeting venues, hotels and resorts, airlines and cruise companies, destination management companies, event organisers, as well as MICE technology and solution providers, creating an efficient environment for business development and cross-border partnerships.

The CIMX Conference, held alongside the exhibition, is the knowledge and exchange platform for MICE professionals shaping cross-border incentives, meetings, and business events involving China and global markets.

Structured across focused content tracks, the program will deliver practical insight, peer exchange, and covering forward-looking topics such as experience design, innovation, governance, risk, and global MICE demand through a series of keynotes, practical discussions, workshops, and closed-door executive meetings.

In addition to the exhibition and conference program, international buyers and overseas media will be invited to participate in a Beijing MICE familiarisation trip, offering firsthand insights into the city’s meeting infrastructure, cultural assets and business environment. The program aims to further strengthen Beijing’s reputation as an international business events destination.

With the launch of CIMX, cooperation between Beijing and the global business events community will continue to grow. The platform will create new opportunities for international organisations entering the Chinese market while enabling Chinese companies and institutions to engage more deeply with the global MICE industry.

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