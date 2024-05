Twenty people from the Singapore Airlines flight that hit extreme turbulence and made an emergency landing in Bangkok are in intensive care in two hospitals there, the hospitals said on Wednesday.

The people, from Australia, Britain, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines, were in the intensive care units of the Samitivej Srinakarin and Samitivej Sukhumvit hospitals as of 1:00 pm (0600 GMT), a representative for the hospitals told AFP.