NEW YORK - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued Coinbase Inc, the largest U.S. crypto asset trading platform, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court, one day after the SEC sued Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder Changpeng Zhao.

