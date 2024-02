US consumer inflation slowed less than anticipated last month, according to government data released Tuesday, as President Joe Biden's administration battles to assuage households' worries over costs of living while he seeks reelection.

The closely watched Consumer Price Index rose 3.1 percent from a year ago in January, down from 3.4 percent in December, the Department of Labor said. A measure stripping out volatile food and energy costs held steady too despite expectations it would ease.