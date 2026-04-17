WASHINGTON: The heads of the U.S. Interior and Energy Departments will ​hold a call ⁠on Thursday with CEOs from energy companies including ‌Exxon and Chevron on their potential to boost oil and ​gas output, an administration official said, as the Iran war hikes ​global energy prices.

The ​prices, which are returning to levels seen during the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine ⁠in 2022, are a risk to President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the November midterm elections.

Global oil prices spiked about 4.6% on Thursday to above $99 a barrel ​as traders ‌questioned whether ⁠peace talks ⁠between the U.S. and Iran would resolve disruptions to Middle Eastern ​energy supplies caused by the war.

The ‌call is being organized by ⁠the White House, home to the National Energy Dominance Council, a group formed by President Donald Trump and led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The call was first reported by Politico.

Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman, did not confirm the call specifically, but said the two secretaries ‌are in constant contact with oil and gas ⁠executives.

"Since day one, the President ​has called on companies to ‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL,’” Rogers said in an emailed response.

Exxon and Chevron did not ​immediately respond ‌to requests for comment. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner, ⁠additional reporting by ​Sheila Dang in Houston; Editing by Nick Zieminski)