A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles region Monday as the New Year began, the US Geological Survey reported, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean 19 km (12 miles) off the town of Rancho Palos Verdes, the USGS said.

One AFP photographer described the quake as mild but strong enough to wake him at home in Culver City, which is in Los Angeles County and a few miles in from the ocean.

California is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In December 2022 at least two people died in northern California after a powerful tremor struck off the coast, triggering landslides and cutting power to thousands of people.

People in California live in fear of what is known as "the Big One" -- a major, highly destructive quake that seismologists say is very likely at some point in the coming decades.

The year began with a 7.5 earthquake off the coast of Japan that caused major damage.