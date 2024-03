French insurer AXA will not have major losses from the Baltimore bridge collapse, it said on Thursday.

"Based on a preliminary assessment, AXA currently does not expect losses from the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse to be material at group level," AXA said in a statement.

"We continue to monitor this closely."

AXA's commercial insurance unit AXA XL is lead underwriter on a $3.1 billion reinsurance policy for ship insurers.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)