Ford Motor Co said on Friday that it will open orders for its popular F-150 Lightning truck next week as part of their plan to scale to annual production of 150,000 units.

Ford is facing another production snag on the F-150 pickup trucks due to missing door handles, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company faced a production snag in February after a battery fire. Production resumed in March.

"While a supplier part shortage is affecting some of our North American plants, we expect to make up all of the production that is impacted," the automaker said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Ford this week posted robust first-quarter revenue and reiterated its plans to boost Lightning production to a rate of 150,000 vehicles a year by the end of this year.

