Futures tracking Canada's commodity-heavy stock index slid on Tuesday, ahead of inflation data that could provide fresh cues to interest rates, while an extended slide in oil prices weighed on the mood.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% by 7:26 a.m. ET (1126 GMT). The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index reversed early losses to close higher on Monday along with a rebound in Wall Street.

Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped marginally, extending losses from the previous session when China's central bank cut lending rates to revive a surprise slowdown in the economy.

Investors are looking out for Canada's consumer prices data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Annual inflation is likely to have touched 7.6% in July, down from 8.1% in June.

The Bank of Canada, in July, raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points in a bid to tame inflation, becoming the first G7 country to make such an aggressive hike in this economic cycle, and the central bank has said more rate hikes would be needed.

Dow e-minis were down 15 points, or 0.04% at 16:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.12%. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)



Reuters