Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Thursday reported a first quarter adjusted net loss of 466.9 million reais ($93.56 million), larger than the 412.3 million loss seen a year ago but within management expectations, according to a securities filing.

Embraer had already reported it delivered 15 aircraft in the period, a seasonally weaker one for the firm, as it prepares to increase deliveries in the next quarters. It reaffirmed all its financial and delivery forecasts for the full year.

($1 = 4.9905 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Mark Potter)



