South Africa has suspended imports of live poultry, eggs and fresh (including frozen) poultry meat from Brazil following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The decision comes after a report from Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, confirming an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1 – clade 2.3.4.4b) on 15 May 2025.

The virus was detected in breeding chickens at an establishment located in the municipality of Montenegro, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture announced that no new import permits will be issued for the affected products.

However, the department noted that the import of consignments containing poultry products that were packed in their final packaging, on or before 30 April 2025, and heat-processed poultry products, where the risk of transmitting the virus has been mitigated, will still be allowed.

“An urgent chief veterinary officer to chief veterinary officer meeting was held on 19 May with the purpose of getting an update on the outbreak from Brazil and the deployed disease control strategy. It was agreed in this meeting that Brazil will provide additional information for South Africa’s consideration,” the department said.

