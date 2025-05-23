U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Britain should incentivize modernized drilling in the North Sea to bring down energy costs.

"Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all. I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their Energy Costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivize modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Toby Chopra)