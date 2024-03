At least 10 commercial ships that were sailing to the U.S. port of Baltimore have dropped anchor in waters nearby, data from ship tracking and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic showed on Tuesday.

A major bridge collapsed in Baltimore in the early hours of Tuesday after being struck by a container ship, plunging cars and as many as 20 people into the river below. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)