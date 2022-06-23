In addition to enhancing mineral exploration, monitoring environmental hazards and droughts, and mapping human settlements and disease outbreaks, Zimbabwe will launch its first satellite next month.

ZimSat-1, a nanosatellite, will be launched from the Japanese KIBO Module – Japan’s science module for the International Space Station (ISS).

The programme is considered the first baby steps of the country’s fledgling space programme, which was launched in 2018 following the launch of the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA).

ZimSat-1 was built by local engineers working with the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan. It will be launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The ZimSat-1 is a 1U educational and amateur radio mission cubesat manufactured under the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan.

