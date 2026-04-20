Zimbabwe Businesses Get Two-Year Grace Period On Compliance

Zimbabwe has extended the deadline for company re-registration to 20 April 2028, giving businesses more time to comply or risk de-registration, following widespread concerns over low compliance and system challenges.

Deadline Extended To 2028

The Government, through Statutory Instrument 76 of 2026, has officially pushed the re-registration deadline from 20 April 2026 to 20 April 2028. The amendment falls under the Companies and Other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31].

The change replaces the earlier deadline set under Statutory Instrument 108 of 2025, which had initially given companies until April 2026 to comply.

A statement in the regulations confirms the shift:

“The Companies and Other Business Entities (Re-Registration) Regulations, 2025… are hereby amended by the deletion of ‘20th April, 2026’ and the substitution of ‘20th April, 2028’.”

The extension effectively gives businesses a two-year grace period to align with the country’s updated corporate registry system.

Low Compliance And System Challenges

The extension comes amid reports that a significant number of companies had failed to meet the original deadline. Concerns had been raised about system inefficiencies and the cost of compliance.

On 14 April 2026, Zimpricecheck highlighted ongoing issues:

“The deadline for re-registration is on Monday, and yet the system has been up and down on multiple occasions since last week. We estimate as much as 80% of current companies have not yet been digitised.”

What Businesses Need To Know

The re-registration process is part of Zimbabwe’s shift from a paper-based system to a digital registry designed to improve transparency and accuracy.

Businesses registered under older laws are required to update key details, including directorships, shareholding structures, and registered addresses, to align with the current legal framework.

Legal guidance published on 27 September 2025 stressed the consequences of non-compliance:

“Failure to re-register by the specified deadline shall result in the automatic de-registration of the company… and such an entity shall be removed from the official register.”

The latest extension delays that risk but does not remove it.

Grace Period, Not A Free Pass

Authorities have not announced any removal of penalties tied to non-compliance. Instead, the extension is widely seen as a response to operational bottlenecks and low uptake.

Businesses are still required to regularise their status before the new 2028 deadline.

Industry observers warn that delaying compliance could lead to last-minute congestion, increased costs, and administrative delays.

The extension provides breathing room, but companies that fail to act may still face de-registration, loss of legal standing, and difficulties in accessing banking services or participating in tenders.

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