Recently, a high-level delegation from Harare, led by Jacob Mafume, Mayor of Harare, visited China. It included members from the City of Harare, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, and LAISON local partners.

The visit provided the delegation with an opportunity to engage in exchanges in the water sector and to witness the handover of the first batch smart water meters for Harare project.

During the visit to China, the Harare delegation conducted on-site visits to key segments of the smart water supply chain. They gained in-depth insights into China’s practices in Water Treatment Equipment and Operations, Water Loss Management, Smart Metering, and Wastewater Treatment etc.

They also engaged in detailed discussions on Harare’s current situation and development needs, laying the foundation for future cooperation in improving water services and promoting sustainable development.

The delegation also visited LAISON’s smart water meter production plant, observing the production processes of smart water meters and gaining a firsthand understanding of the company’s technological capabilities, quality management practices, and the reliability and innovation embedded in its products.

As a highlight of the visit, the delegation attended the First Batch Smart Meter Handover Ceremony. During the ceremony, Raymond Zheng, Chairman of LAISON, emphasized that the smart water meter project would improve Harare’s water supply, enhance the operational efficiency of the city’s water department, and advance urban digital transformation.

Following this, Jacob Mafume, Mayor of Harare, expressed his hope that the cooperation would not only provide residents with more reliable and higher-quality water services but also lay the foundation for a strong and lasting partnership between the Harare government, water utilities, and Chinese enterprises.

The event featured a brief and solemn ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony, followed by the official signing and delivery of the smart water meters. This milestone marks the project’s transition into the implementation stage and will help reduce non-revenue water (NRW), increase water supply capacity, and improve water supply quality for residents—thereby enhancing Harare’s overall water services and operational efficiency.

This visit not only deepened mutual trust between Harare and LAISON, but also opened a new chapter for cooperation in smart water projects and innovation. LAISON will continue leveraging its expertise and high-quality solutions to enhance urban water services, contributing to sustainable development in Harare and across Zimbabwe.

