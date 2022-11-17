The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been commended for its policies of gender equality which have manifested in both the number of women employed by the agency as well as those sponsored for capacity development in the country and abroad.

This was made known by the President of the World Maritime University (WMU), Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, who paid a working visit to the agency’s headquarters in Lagos to discuss training and manpower development with the agency’s management led by the Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh.

Dr Doumbia-Henry also thanked NIMASA for its long standing relationship with WMU, saying, “We here at the World Maritime University have had a long, mutually beneficial relationship with Nigeria and NIMASA in particular. Our visit is to further strengthen the ties between ourselves while exploring areas of future collaboration.

“I also wish to especially congratulate Dr Jamoh for the gender-inclusive nature of the agency, especially under his leadership. We have observed that in the number of female officers of the agency that are sent to the WMU for maritime studies.”

On his part, NIMASA DG, Dr Jamoh, explained the reasons behind the long-standing relationship between both parties, saying, “Our continued relationship with the World Maritime University is informed by the agency’s commitment to professionalism, research and development as well as determination to attain global best practices in carrying out our responsibilities.

“This informs our choice of WMU when sending some of our staff to the institution for further training.

“We have a deliberate policy in line with the International Maritime Organisation to encourage more female participation in maritime.

“From this development, it is clear that NIMASA’s commitment to human capacity development of its staff remains unwavering.

“This in turn is bound to have a knock-on effect on the Nigerian maritime industry in that the level of professionalism would be improved upon.”

