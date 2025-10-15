Zimbabwe has stepped into 2025 as one of the world’s most admired travel destinations, blending natural grandeur with modern convenience. Recognized globally for its scenic beauty, diverse attractions, and forward-looking tourism policies, the nation is redefining how visitors experience Southern Africa.

The country’s transformation is visible in its new tourism strategy, a focus on sustainability, and major improvements in infrastructure and traveler services. From the thundering Victoria Falls to the Great Zimbabwe Monument, and from the wilds of Hwange National Park to the serenity of Lake Kariba, every corner of Zimbabwe has been crafted for memorable exploration.

Tourism Growth and Global Recognition

Recent data has reflected a strong upward trend in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector. Over 1.6 million international arrivals were recorded in 2024, generating around US$1.2 billion in tourism receipts and US$190.5 million in new investments. The first half of 2024 alone saw a 27% rise in arrivals and a 24% increase in earnings, showing the confidence travelers have placed in Zimbabwe’s tourism recovery.

This growth has been supported by transparent reporting from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), which continues to release Tourism Trends and Statistics Reports. These updates reflect consistent expansion, proving Zimbabwe’s ability to thrive amid global competition and shifting traveler expectations.

Tourism Leadership and Policy Vision

Under the leadership of Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi, the government has pushed for policies that simplify licensing, reduce operational costs, and encourage private sector investment. Tourism has been officially recognized as a pillar of national economic growth, contributing to employment, foreign exchange, and community development.

The Tourism and Hospitality Industry Policy (2025–2030) is at the heart of this reform. It emphasizes modernization, sustainability, diversification, and quality enhancement. The policy encourages cooperation between public agencies, private operators, and local communities, ensuring that tourism growth benefits both visitors and residents.

Key Tourism Initiatives Transforming Visitor Experiences

1. ZimBho! Domestic Tourism Drive

The ZimBho! campaign—short for Zimbabwe is Beautiful—has been developed to inspire locals and the diaspora to explore their homeland. The initiative has promoted road trips, cultural tourism, and weekend escapes, helping spread tourism income across lesser-known regions.

For international travelers, this program has created new experiences: improved roads, revitalized lodges, and community-led tourism products that provide authentic cultural encounters.

2. Simplified Licensing and Investor Incentives

Zimbabwe has overhauled its tourism licensing system, cutting bureaucratic delays and offering tax incentives for investors. Hotels, lodges, and safari companies can now import equipment duty-free, leading to upgrades in accommodation quality and availability.

Investment has surged—rising over 120% between 2021 and 2022—showing growing confidence in the country’s business-friendly environment. The result is more choices, improved comfort, and higher standards for tourists.

3. The 2025–2030 Strategic Tourism Policy

The Strategic Tourism and Hospitality Policy sets a clear roadmap for sustainable and inclusive tourism. The plan focuses on eco-friendly development, heritage preservation, community participation, and service excellence.

Under this policy, emphasis has been placed on developing adventure tourism, wellness travel, and heritage-based experiences, making Zimbabwe appealing to both luxury travelers and explorers seeking meaningful connections.

4. Infrastructure and Airport Upgrades

Zimbabwe’s key airports, including Victoria Falls International Airport, are undergoing major expansions. Runways are being lengthened and new terminals are being developed to handle larger aircraft.

Victoria Falls has also been designated as a Tourism Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and an International Financial Center, drawing global attention to the area. These projects make travel smoother, safer, and more accessible for both international tourists and regional travelers.

5. Community-Based Tourism and Local Development

Zimbabwe’s community-based tourism (CBT) projects have been essential in empowering local communities to benefit from the tourism economy. Visitors can experience traditional villages, cultural performances, and locally guided tours while contributing directly to community growth.

These programs preserve heritage and ensure that tourism profits are distributed fairly. Initiatives supported by UNESCO, such as the Great Zimbabwe Destination Development Strategy, have upgraded heritage sites and improved visitor infrastructure.

6. MICE and Business Tourism Promotion

Zimbabwe is now a rising hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) through its National Convention Bureau. The country’s improved facilities, modern hotels, and event centers have made it an attractive choice for regional business events.

The expansion of business travel helps maintain steady tourism flow throughout the year, reducing seasonal dips and enhancing hospitality standards nationwide.

7. Destination Image and Brand Promotion

To change outdated perceptions, Zimbabwe has launched comprehensive destination image programs aimed at strengthening global confidence. Through social media, digital storytelling, and international partnerships, Zimbabwe’s image as a safe, welcoming, and world-class destination is being effectively promoted.

This image transformation aligns with travelers’ growing preference for sustainable, authentic, and culturally rich experiences.

Travel Made Easier: Modern Visa Policies and Border Upgrades

The eVisa Revolution

Zimbabwe’s official eVisa system allows visitors to apply online for single, double, or multiple-entry visas before traveling. This upgrade has drastically reduced airport queues and simplified arrival formalities.

Travelers from various nationalities can still access visa-on-arrival options, but the eVisa remains the fastest and most convenient pathway for most tourists.

Digital Arrival Forms

A newly introduced digital immigration form now replaces paper declarations. Visitors are encouraged to complete it online before travel, although airport kiosks are available for on-site completion. The system shortens entry time and supports Zimbabwe’s broader digital transformation agenda.

The KAZA Univisa

The KAZA Univisa allows easy travel between Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola, and Namibia for up to 30 days. This regional initiative encourages seamless multi-country exploration and enhances Zimbabwe’s connectivity within Southern Africa’s tourism circuit.

Unforgettable Destinations and Experiences

Victoria Falls: The Natural Wonder

The journey often begins at Victoria Falls, one of the planet’s most dramatic landscapes. Visitors can walk through the rainforest trails, enjoy panoramic viewpoints, and witness the Zambezi River plunging into deep gorges.

Beyond sightseeing, travelers can take helicopter flights, river cruises, and adventure sports such as bungee jumping or white-water rafting. Evenings often conclude with tranquil sunset cruises and vibrant local entertainment.

Hwange National Park: The Safari Capital

From Victoria Falls, travelers typically move toward Hwange National Park, the country’s largest reserve and home to vast elephant herds and predators. The park offers morning and evening game drives, walking safaris, and opportunities for close wildlife photography.

Well-developed lodges and eco-camps offer guests the chance to experience Africa’s wilderness with both comfort and authenticity.

Lake Kariba: Africa’s Inland Sea

A shift from savanna to water takes travelers to Lake Kariba, famous for its houseboats, fishing excursions, and spectacular sunsets. Visitors can enjoy boat safaris, birdwatching, and local village tours while surrounded by tranquil scenery.

Kariba serves as a refreshing midpoint between safari adventures and relaxation, offering a combination of leisure and wildlife.

Mana Pools National Park: Untamed Beauty

Further along the Zambezi lies Mana Pools National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its walking and canoe safaris. The park’s floodplains, dotted with acacia and fig trees, attract elephants, hippos, and a rich variety of birds.

Mana Pools provides a raw, immersive wilderness experience—one of Africa’s most intimate encounters with nature.

Cultural and Highland Escapes

Inland, travelers can explore the Great Zimbabwe Monument, an ancient stone city that tells the story of centuries-old African civilization. To the east, the Eastern Highlands invite visitors to misty mountains, waterfalls, and hiking trails.

These regions add cultural depth and scenic variety, balancing Zimbabwe’s wildlife adventures with history, art, and natural tranquility.

A 10-Day Explorer’s Itinerary

Day 1–2: Victoria Falls – Arrival, guided waterfall tour, rainforest walk, and Zambezi River cruise.

Day 3–5: Hwange National Park – Safari drives, wildlife viewing, and conservation experiences.

Day 6–8: Lake Kariba & Matusadona – Boat cruises, fishing, and sunset leisure.

Day 9–10: Mana Pools – Walking and canoe safaris followed by return to Victoria Falls or onward travel.

For travelers with more time, optional extensions to Harare, Bulawayo, or the Eastern Highlands add urban culture and mountain exploration to the adventure.

Essential Travel Tips

Visa & Entry: Use the eVisa platform or check visa-on-arrival eligibility. Complete the digital arrival form in advance for faster processing.

Use the platform or check eligibility. Complete the in advance for faster processing. Best Season: The dry season (May–October) is ideal for safaris; the rainy season (November–April) showcases lush landscapes and peak Victoria Falls flow.

The is ideal for safaris; the showcases lush landscapes and peak flow. Health & Safety: Malaria prevention is recommended in some regions. Follow ranger guidance during safaris and standard safety practices in cities.

Malaria prevention is recommended in some regions. Follow ranger guidance during safaris and standard safety practices in cities. Transport: Use light aircraft or 4×4 transfers between parks; plan extra time for scenic road routes.

Use or between parks; plan extra time for scenic road routes. Accommodation: Choose from luxury lodges , eco-camps , and boutique hotels —many offering all-inclusive packages.

Choose from , , and —many offering all-inclusive packages. Sustainability: Support community tourism, respect local culture, and minimize environmental impact through responsible travel.

Why Zimbabwe Captures 2025

Zimbabwe’s transformation is anchored in real progress—modern entry systems, well-managed parks, and a commitment to sustainable development. Its ability to combine ancient heritage, untamed nature, and traveler convenience makes it stand out in Africa’s tourism renaissance.

Visitors today experience a seamless blend of authenticity and comfort: from digital border entry to untouched wilderness, from historic ruins to modern eco-lodges. Zimbabwe represents a living journey—where every moment connects travelers with the land, the people, and the stories that endure.

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

