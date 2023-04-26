GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) expects more deaths to occur in Sudan due to outbreaks of disease and a lack of essential services amid intense fighting, its director general said on Wednesday. "On top of the number of deaths and injuries caused by the conflict itself, the WHO expects there will be many more deaths due to outbreaks, lack of access to food and water and disruptions to essential health services, including immunization," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros said only 16% of health facilities were functioning in the Sudanese capital.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Geneva and Jennifer Rigby in London; editing by John Stonestreet)