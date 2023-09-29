The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned one person and two companies for their role in undermining the peace in war-torn Sudan.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has ravaged Khartoum raising concerns that Sudan could be plunged into a prolonged civil war.

Clashes broke out on April 15 caused by a rift over a planned transition to civilian control.

The US Treasury said since the Sudanese people peacefully ousted former president Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, various actors, including Ali Karti, have undermined steps to establish civilian governance.

Karti was the Minister of Foreign Affairs under al-Bashir. His actions have obstructed efforts to reach a ceasefire to end the current conflict, the US Treasury said.

The two companies sanctioned are RSF-affiliated companies, which the US Treasury said were generating revenue from, and contributing to, the conflict in Sudan.

GSK Advance Company Ltd (GSK) has been used as a procurement channel for the RSF, one of the main aggressors in the current conflict in Sudan, said the US Treasury.

Aviatrade LLC was sanctioned for directly or indirectly engaging in actions or policies that threaten peace in Sudan.

As a result the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities are to be blocked, the US Treasury said. Individuals and financial institutions engaging with Katri, GSK or Aviatrade could also face sanctions.

"Today's action holds accountable those who have undercut efforts to find a peaceful, democratic solution in Sudan," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

"We will continue to target actors perpetuating this conflict for personal gain."

So far more than one million people have fled their homes in Sudan into neighbouring countries, and more than three million have been internally displaced, the International Organization for Migration has said.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )