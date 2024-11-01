Uganda has developed a mobile app meant to help the country grow its tourism sector by enhancing visibility.

Known as Explore Uganda, it is primed to be a one-stop centre for information regarding tourism, destinations, attractions, events, accommodation and service providers, according to the Uganda Tourism Board CEO Lilly Ajarova.

The app has a list of hotels, especially those licensed by the country’s tourism promotion body.“With this app, we are bringing Uganda closer to travellers, whether they are planning their first visit or rediscovering the Pearl of Africa. Through use of technology the application will be able to provide reliable information to the tourists coming to visit Uganda and anyone interested about destination Uganda,” Ms Ajarova said.

“We will grow the application to have real time updates on various things happening in the sector as we working with the sector players like guides, Uganda wildlife authority and ambassadors and agents who are to feed us with the different information.”

Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, State Minister for Tourism, hailed UTB for the app, but expressed disappointment at the low budget allocations for promoting Uganda as a tourist destination.“The entire tourism sector is almost digital going forward and there are many marketing avenues that we have been using to market Uganda we are just consolidating the different marketing strategies we have been using to put information on destination Uganda online,” Mugarra said.

Uganda’s tourism sector, which is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic effects, has been gaining ground since 2022 and the number of arrivals are expected to hit 1.5 million by the close of the year, a return to the pre-Covid numbers in 2019.

Read: Uganda’s tourism earnings hit $1 billionThe app is expected to increase Uganda’s visibility and enable the country’s industry players to put their products on the market, while the tourists will also get all the information they need.

One of its standout features is its integration with Google Maps, allowing travellers to easily navigate Uganda’s landscapes, attractions, and cultural sites, no matter where they are in the country.

In addition to the navigation feature, the app offers various sections, such as the Explore feature, which highlights key tourist spots and activities, and the Marketplace, where users can discover local products, services, and tourism-related businesses. The platform makes it easier for visitors to plan, experience, and enjoy their trip while also supporting local enterprises.

Edna Margaret Nakajjuko, a software developer, says using technology will help tourists to locate the various attractions in Uganda and also easily know the safe and secure places in case of a crisis because the developed technology is linked to Uganda police where one can report to the nearby police station.

The app can be downloaded from any mobile app store.

