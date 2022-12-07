Abu Dhabi – The United Arab Emirates welcomed the framework political agreement reached by the Sudanese parties to complete the transitional phase, in a way that enhances Sudan's stability and prosperity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed in a statement, according to the UAE News Agency, that the agreement establishes steps to ensure the building of a civilian-led government, expressing its wishes for success for the Sudanese components in their next journey to complete the transitional phase in Sudan.