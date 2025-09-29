Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a resources investment company, has announced the inauguration of the Noor Chad 50 MW Solar PV Plant in N’Djamena, which will provide clean electricity to about 274,000 homes across the country.

Noor Chad is the first solar PV project of this scale in Chad.

Executed in record time, it marks a major milestone in the country’s energy sector and a starting point for future renewable projects.

The facility combines 50 MW of Solar PV energy with a 5 megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The plant is expected to displace more than 1.36 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over its lifetime.

GSU said it will operate the plant, which represents a transformational step for Chad by delivering reliable, large-scale clean power to meet rising demand for electricity and reduce the country’s reliance on imported diesel.

“This is the first project we have delivered from signature to commissioning in Africa,” said Ali Alshimmari, CEO and Managing Director of GSU. “It proves how quickly these markets can move when there is determination and effective partnerships that turn challenges into opportunities. At its heart, this project is about people; about enabling families, communities, and nations to thrive with the stability that clean power brings.”

The construction of the plant was completed with more than 350,000 safe work-hours, installing more than 81,000 solar panels and 158 inverters.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).