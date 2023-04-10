The National Salvation Front Sunday held a rally outside the Municipal Theatre in Tunis to call for unifying opposition parties and releasing those jailed among its members.

Front leader Néjib Chebbi told reporters there is need to bring parties sitting in the opposition bench together. It is also imperative to "foster a dialogue in which the Tunisian General Labour Union, the Tunisian League of Human Rights, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights and the Bar Association take part in a bid to address the political and economic crisis."

Chebbi also called for "agreeing on a roadmap likely to mobilise hundrends of thousands of Tunisians."

National unity is the only way out of the economic and financial crisis, Chebbi further said. The President of the Republic, he added, shut down all avenues for Tunisia to leverage external resources. The country will be unable to pay its debts over the next years.

Front member and Ennahdha leader Riadh Chaibi said the different rallies staged to demand the release of those jailed in the plot against the State case and the resumption of the political process after the "putsch" will continue until these demands are met and freedoms restored.

"All political formations share the Front's stance against the exceptional measures announced by President Kais Saied on July 25,2021," he said.

It is important to close ranks to keep defending the Revolution's achievements and chart a way out of the economic crisis which may isolate the country, said Front member Ajmi Lourimi.

