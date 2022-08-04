Tunisia and Algeria signed an agreement to develop bilateral cooperation in tourism, at the end of the 5th session of the Tunisian-Algerian sectoral tourism commission held Wednesday in Tunis.

The agreement provides for exchanging data, experiences and expertise on the application of texts on classification and operation of tourist facilities, including hydrotherapy centres.

It also provides for updating the twinning agreements signed between the tourist training centres in the two countries and holding training sessions for workers in hotels and reception offices in the border areas and border tourist schools.

Under the agreement, the two countries will work to create a financing mechanism for joint tourism projects, strengthen public-private partnership and develop tourist transport to link cities of the two countries.

Both sides pledged to set up an executive programme for the period 2023-2025, aiming to promote tourist attractions in both countries, organise field visits for Tunisian and Algerian travel agencies, digitalise the sector and diversify the tourist offer.

During the closing ceremony, Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Mohamed Moez Belhassine stressed the commitment to reinforce the bilateral cooperation in the tourism field.

For his part, Algeria's Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Yacine Hammadi stated his country's keenness to draw on the Tunisian experience in terms of investment, especially in the land sector, stressing the need to develop family tourism between the two countries.

