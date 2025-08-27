Following the dissolution of the SA Tourism Board earlier this month, an interim board has been appointed to manage the agency until permanent members are named.

The new team, effective from 22 August, is chaired by Dr Mzamo Masito with Kholeka Zama as deputy chair. Other members include Dr Shakir Jeeva, Khomotso Brian Mosehla, Siobhan Leyden, and Dr Shamilla Chettiar.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has defended the dissolution, stating it was based on legal advice and repeated warnings to the previous board. She said a special meeting on 1 August, held without a chairperson, contravened governance rules.

The interim board is tasked with continuing SA Tourism’s operations, including preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit and the Tourism Investment Summit in September.

Industry voices concern

The tourism sector has expressed concern over the Minister’s actions. The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) released a statement noting that the dissolved board acted responsibly and fulfilled its fiduciary duties.

The association said the Minister’s move could destabilise the sector at a critical time of recovery and highlighted potential reputational damage for South Africa internationally. Satsa also confirmed it supports the board’s right to pursue legal recourse.

Daily Maverick reporting noted that the previous board had suspended CEO Nombulelo Guliwe over alleged misconduct shortly before its dissolution.

Former board members, including Oupa Pilane, alongside industry bodies such as Satsa and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), argue that the board was actively investigating the CEO and that the dissolution may have blocked these accountability measures.

Former board member speaks out

Oupa Pilane, a former SA Tourism Board member, described the dissolution as a "calculated move to obstruct accountability" and stated that "no such meeting [on 1 August] ever took place.”

He added that the resignation of Professor Gregory Davids as chairperson did not incapacitate the board, and the minister failed to appoint a deputy chairperson despite repeated requests.

Pilane further said the board was “about to investigate serious allegations of misconduct, including the irregular appointment of the CEO,” and that the Minister’s actions “betray her intent to protect mismanagement."

He concluded that "the fight for good governance does not end with our board’s dissolution. It lives in every citizen who believes in a transparent, thriving South Africa."

Minister defends her actions

Minister de Lille, speaking to eNCA and Jacaranda FM, insisted her decision was not politically motivated.

She said her intervention was necessary to uphold governance standards and ensure board decisions complied with the Tourism Act. The Minister also emphasised that programmes and initiatives, including international trade participation, would continue under the interim board.

While legal and governance questions remain, both the Minister and the interim board have stressed that SA Tourism operations and sector recovery efforts will continue. The Ministry has indicated that nominations for permanent board members will be invited in due course.

