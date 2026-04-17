The Nigeria Revenue Service has announced plans to launch Rev360, a next-generation revenue administration platform, on April 30, 2026, as part of efforts to improve efficiency, transparency and taxpayer experience.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Service said the new platform marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of Nigeria’s tax administration system.

According to the agency, Rev360 represents the next phase in the evolution of tax administration, building on earlier digital reforms such as TaxPro Max, which enabled electronic filing, improved compliance and reduced physical interactions between taxpayers and officials.

The NRS said Rev360 would introduce a more advanced, integrated and intelligent ecosystem designed to meet the growing needs of taxpayers and the wider economy.

It explained that the platform signals a transition to what it described as Tax Administration 3.0, driven by end-to-end automation, real-time reporting and the integration of tax processes into taxpayers’ existing business systems.

The Service noted that the new system is expected to deliver faster processing, improved decision-making, enhanced compliance and a smoother user experience.

Taxpayers, it added, would enjoy more options and greater flexibility in their interactions with the tax authority.

The initiative forms part of the broader technology advancement strategy of the NRS under the leadership of its Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji.

Following a successful pilot phase, rollout of Rev360 will begin with medium and emerging taxpayers in the first stage of implementation.

The agency said it had adopted a phased transition plan to ensure system stability and adequate support for users, while communication, training and stakeholder engagement programmes were underway ahead of the go-live date.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to delivering efficient, transparent and taxpayer-focused services, describing Rev360 as a key step in promoting innovation and national development.