The special presidential envoy on climate, Ajuri Ngelale, has met with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to explore ways to enhance wealth-creating industries supported by localized climate initiative supply chains.

The meeting with WEF’s Head of Africa, Chido Munyati, and Africa’s Regional Agenda Lead, Ms. Abir Ibrahim, took place on Monday during which they deliberated on Nigeria’s value chain localization initiative and how the country can actively create linkages between the Organized Private Sector in developed markets and critical Nigerian public-private stakeholders.

According to Ngelale in a statement after the meeting, the discussions will be followed up as they provide “exciting prospects.”

The special envoy also met with the Country Director of ProVeg International, Mr. Hakeem Jimo, with whom he discussed how to generate tangible value from reviewing food systems that globally contribute up to 25% of all greenhouse gas emissions at a time when nearly 50% of all meat consumed in Nigeria is imported. “Sustainable agricultural practices and food system alignments can minimize forest destruction and biodiversity loss.

“A major area of opportunity as we seek to create a new industrial ecosystem for biomass in-country in close collaboration with our technical partners and investors,” the presidential envoy stated.

Also, Ngelale revealed that in another meeting with the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr Khalil Halilu, agreement was reached on approaches to bolster Nigeria’s new drive to localize renewable energy technology value chains.

“Our collaborative approach to achieving national objectives for the benefit of all Nigerians is in conformity with H.E. President Bola Tinubu’s team-centred approach to problem-solving and service delivery. Nigerians have so much to look forward to,” the special envoy stated.

