South Africa will next week host a series of high-level Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) meetings in Cape Town, bringing together regional leaders, ministers and senior officials to discuss trade, economic co-operation and customs matters.

The ninth Sacu Summit of Heads of State or Government, the 56th Sacu Council of Ministers and quarterly meetings of Sacu institutions will take place from Thursday, 18 June 2026 to Friday, 26 June 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2), according to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic).

The meetings will bring together heads of State and government, ministers, senior government officials and delegates from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

Sacu predates modern trade and customs agreements, and it remains the oldest functioning Customs Union. It was originally established by the British colonial power in the 1880s.

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