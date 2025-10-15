Connecting the public sector, private sector and industry thought leaders to empower leadership and shape a more resilient, inclusive future for South Africa.

Topco Media is proud to announce the inaugural Public Sector Leaders Summit 2025, taking place from 11-12 November at the Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre, Fourways, Johannesburg. This two-day summit serves as South Africa’s premier platform for collaboration between public and private sector leaders who continue to invest in the nation’s growth and prosperity. Beyond celebrating milestones, the Public Sector Leaders platform serves as a catalyst for building future-focused partnerships, mobilising investments and shaping strategies that will drive South Africa’s growth, resilience and sustainable progress. The event will bring together influential decision-makers, policymakers, and industry thought leaders to engage in discussions that drive progress across key sectors.

Over two days, delegates can expect meaningful opportunities for networking, partnerships and knowledge sharing, as well as interactive showcase counters and dynamic discussions that are shaping South Africa’s socio-economic landscape, with topics ranging from Unlocking Capital & Catalysing Growth in Affordable Housing to The Future of State-Owned Enterprises: Governance, Accountability and Partnership Models.

Some of the industry experts you can expect to take the PSL Summit 2025 stage include:

Ms Phelokazi Ntanjana, deputy director-general - Gauteng Provincial Government

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA)

Bontle Lerumo, CEO - Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA)

Prof. Nicholas Crisp - Medical doctor, public health specialist and honorary professor in Public Health Medicine at the University of Pretoria.

Backed by more than 20 years of specialising in business-to-business content and events, Topco Media has fostered a culture of excellence while driving growth and transformation with our strategic partners.

Some of the key partnerships you can expect at the PSL Summit:

Bronze Partners - National Housing Finance Corporation

Showcase Counter Partners: - Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership, Boxfusion, iFix Business Solutions, Milpark Education, Dataal Africa (Pty) Limited

View the full event factsheet here

Here’s to future collaborations and contributing to the growth and prosperity of South Africa!

Register your interest to attend as a Delegate, or explore Partnership opportunities here.



