Dunlop Tyres South Africa, part of the global Dunlop family and backed by parent company Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) in Japan, is proud to share groundbreaking research that will shape the future of tyre innovation and driver safety.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries in Japan, parent company of Dunlop Tyres SA, has achieved the world’s first 3D visualisation of rubber’s internal structure, paving the way for safer, longer-lasting, and more eco-friendly tyres

In partnership with Kyoto University, SRI has successfully achieved the world’s first three-dimensional visualisation of the internal structure of rubber – a major step forward in understanding how and why rubber fractures. This breakthrough enables the development of tyres that are safer, more durable and environmentally friendly.

Kajal Hariprasad-Suggoo, manager of product development at Dunlop Tyres SA, said: “Innovation is core to Dunlop. This groundbreaking research in Japan reinforces our commitment to continuous research and development to meet the changing demands of motorists.”

The research

The three-dimensional visualisation of the internal structure of rubber allowed researchers to see exactly how different materials inside the compound interact when stress and fracture occur. Unlike conventional methods, which could only provide some insight, this new imaging technology can identify the precise locations where fractures begin and how the arrangement of polymers, silica, and other reinforcing agents contributes to weakness or strength within the rubber matrix.

These microscopic changes were captured in real-time, and this insight into the behaviour of rubber under stress provides a foundation for developing new compounds that resist wear more effectively.

“For Dunlop, this means the ability to engineer tyres that last longer, wear more evenly, and perform reliably under heavier loads,” said Hariprasad-Suggoo.



