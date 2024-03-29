The importance of conserving natural areas for a robust biodiversity economy was a key takeaway from discussions on the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, expressed her gratitude to participants for their valuable contributions in developing the strategy.

Through collaboration, a program of action was established to tackle biodiversity challenges. Key areas of focus include securing funding, land access for biodiversity projects, human capital development, scientific support, research, and stimulating demand for biodiversity-based products and services. This is reported by TV BRICS.

Minister Creecy highlighted that a successful biodiversity economy hinges on the conservation of natural areas that allow for the sustainable utilization of diverse resources, according to a South African government website.

Conference participants emphasized the variety of successful approaches to biodiversity economics, promoting environmental sustainability and unlocking new avenues for development. Discussions also underscored the need for reform within South Africa’s biodiversity sector.

Delegates agreed to document the current state of biodiversity and expand the project portfolio. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment encourages all stakeholders to review the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy and provide feedback for further refinement.

