The Federal Government has said that science, technology and innovation are critical to the revival and renewing of the economy and naira, stressing the need to adopt the right technology and partnership to explore opportunities in the sub-sector.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Nnaji Uche, stated this during the 38th annual national conference and scientific workshop of the Association of Science Laboratory Technologists of Nigeria (ASLTON) held at the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Uche who was represented by the Chief Scientific Officer, Science and Technology Promotion, Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mrs. Fisayo Omowumi Eneh, in Abuja, said that adopting the right technology could help entrepreneurs automate processes and engender national development.

He stated that the laboratory acts as a catalyst for innovation, knowledge, partnership, incubating and piloting, and promising new ideas that would build entrepreneurial ecosystems.

The professional body at the event inducted nineteen fellows.

Dr. Jackson Osuh, in his lecture titled: ‘Entrepreneurial Role of Science Laboratory Technology in Sustainable Development for National Growth’, stressed the need for members of the ASLTON to do away with colonial master mentality, but embrace entrepreneurship.

Also, in his message, Provost of Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele, Ibadan, Dr. (Mrs.) Gbonjubola Owolabi, said: ”We are not supposed to continue to be a dumping ground for all other nations of the world.”

Director-General/Registrar, Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology, Ibadan, Yemi Gbadegesin, said: ”We have a long way to go as we continue to deal with the proliferation of quacks in both teaching and manning of science laboratories across all sectors of the economy.

In his message, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde encouraged scientists to take advantage of licences issued for the growth of the nation and not depend on white-collar jobs.

Also in his speech, National President of ASLTON, Ayotunde Omorilewa, maintained that with the current crop of technologists, the nation could migrate from importation to massive exportation.

