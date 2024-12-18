It is noteworthy that there are people who still believe in the educational system of Nigeria. However, there are lots of graduates who find it difficult to secure jobs after spending several years in the university. It is quite unfortunate that many youths are suffering in this country due to unemployment as Nigeria’s rapidly growing population outpaces available jobs. In those days when a student graduated from higher institution, it was almost certain that he/she would secure a job because the economy was not as hard as it is today. Now everybody struggles to survive on their own. In those days, parents didn’t find it so difficult to send their children to higher institutions.

Relying solely on formal education will not help the current situation, especially now when the economy is facing different challenges. We as Nigerians have to find a way to help ourselves. Nigerian youths should start learning marketable skills like baking, tailoring, tech skills, farming, and other skills. The government should encourage entrepreneurship and empower Nigerian youths with equipment and should create an enabling environment. Creating job for oneself by way of entrepreneurship not only reduces dependency but also contributes to economic growth and can eventually provide employment for others. This will surely help the current situation in the country and ease the current hardship, though it requires time and resources.

In conclusion, Nigerians need to embrace a mindset shift. That shift is combining both formal education and skills acquisition, which will reduce the rate of unemployment in the country. Promoting entrepreneurship will hasten the country’s growth and development.

