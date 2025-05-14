The upcoming NOG Energy Week 2025 is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the energy industry, bringing together key stakeholders, innovators, and investors to drive investment, foster innovation, and enhance energy security in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The 24th NOG Energy Week, themed ‘Accelerating Global Energy Progress Through Investment, Partnerships & Innovation’, is scheduled from 29 June – 3 July 2025, at the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) in Nigeria. As the largest energy gathering in Sub-Saharan Africa, NOG Energy Week according to the organizers will bring together over 7,000 leaders, policymakers, regulators, and industry professionals from more than 85 countries across the globe.

The event offers a rare intersection of government policy, industry strategy, and technical expertise focused on creating a more resilient and forward-looking energy ecosystem across Africa.

Spanning five days, NOG Energy Week will feature a Strategic Conference, CPD-accredited Technical Seminar, Nigerian Content Seminar, International Exhibition, Energy Awards, Leadership Roundtables, a Golf Day and an exclusive Energy Club. Each segment is designed to foster meaningful dialogue, showcase innovation, and facilitate strategic partnerships across the entire energy value chain.

The strategic conference has a structured, formal agenda, including ministerial sessions, energy talks and strategic panel sessions with a multilateral focus on Africa’s comparative position within the evolving international order. It considers how to safeguard energy security and climate goals simultaneously.

Speaking on the content of the programme, Wemimo Oyelana, Country Director – Nigeria & Portfolio Director – Energy for dmg Nigeria events, emphasised, ‘’NOG Energy Week 2025 is more than just a convening of industry players; it is a strategic catalyst for Africa’s evolving energy narrative.

The breadth of this year’s programme, from policy-shaping ministerial dialogues to technical deep dives and innovation showcases, reflects our commitment to facilitating real progress across the entire energy value chain. As energy systems worldwide become more integrated and complex, our platform remains focused on unlocking investment, driving partnerships, and ensuring that Africa’s voice is central in shaping a resilient and sustainable global energy future.’’

Running alongside the Strategic Conference, the CPD-certified Technical Seminar serves as a practical forum for accelerated multi-disciplinary vocational training for engineers, scientists, project managers, and innovators. The seminar will focus on midstream infrastructure optimisation, drilling, sustainability, modular gas systems, emission reduction, and other important issues.

The Nigerian Content Seminar, organised with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), will evaluate the strides made regarding the NOGICD Act and the local capacity and service delivery strategy levers to be used within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. Participants will engage in implementation pathways to deepen domestic value retention and support the sustainable growth of indigenous companies in global energy supply chains.

At the same time, the NOG International Exhibition, which is now open for visitor pre-registration, will showcase over 350 exhibiting companies, including country pavilions from China and India, demonstrating the latest advancements in exploration and production, low carbon technologies, digital operations, LNG, and renewable hybridisation. The exhibition will enable global stakeholders to assess new commercial opportunities and pinpoint prospective investments within Nigeria and the West African region.

For more Private and focused high-impact interactions, NOG Energy Week 2025 will host the Leadership Roundtable and Executive Meeting Suites. These sessions will provide private settings for C-suite leaders, regulators and policymakers to discuss openly and decide on investment priorities and emerging developmental strategies.

With the increasing energy demand, changing investment flows globally, and Africa becoming a more dynamic participant in energy transition initiatives, NOG Energy Week 2025 offers a unique window of opportunity for global stakeholders to foster collective action toward resilient, inclusive, low-carbon energy systems.

According to the organisers, registration for international delegates is now open.

