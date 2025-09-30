Arab Finance: ExxonMobil Egypt celebrated and honored the graduating teams from the fourth edition of the “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge,” in partnership with Misr El-Kheir Foundation, as per an emailed press release.

This marks a collaboration with "GESR" business incubator of Misr El-Kheir’s Scientific Research and Innovation sector.

This year’s edition focuses on Software as a Service (SaaS), highlighting its significance in driving sustainable development and its pivotal role in delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of society.

This comes in line with the state’s vision to enrich vital sectors and develop young human capital.

The current edition emphasizes five main tracks: "Content Management, E-commerce Software, Digital Asset Management Software, Website Development, and E-Payment Gateways", aiming to provide start-ups and SMEs with innovative solutions that enhance their growth and sustainability.

Since its launch in 2021, the "Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge" project has succeeded in backing 20 innovative entrepreneurial teams from various governorates, in several key fields, including energy, environment, agriculture, educational technology, and electronic applications.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).