Qatar - Snoonu, Qatar’s homegrown super-app and technology leader, has announced an expanded research and development (R&D) growth programme anchored by sustained in-country investment and the highlight of its Innovation District.

This initiative reinforces the company’s mission to develop world-class technology in Qatar, for Qatar and the wider region, while contributing directly to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Over the years, Snoonu has established a strong record in R&D through pioneering projects in artificial intelligence (AI), logistics, and customer experience.

These investments have delivered award-winning outcomes and strengthened Snoonu’s role as a national innovation leader.

With a planned investment of QR750mn until 2030, Snoonu continues to deploy technologies that streamline operations, reduce delivery times, which ultimately save consumers valuable time in their daily routines.

The new R&D programme is centred on a major milestone in Snoonu’s growth: the Snoonu Innovation District.

As a dedicated hub for cutting-edge technologies and talent development, the centre embodies Snoonu’s champion vision to push the boundaries of innovation while creating opportunities for knowledge-sharing and collaboration across industries.

“Snoonu was built on the belief that Qatar can create technology at global standards while reflecting our local values,” said Snoonu founder and chief executive Hamad al-Hajri. “By deepening our R&D investment and launching the Snoonu Innovation District, we’re putting that belief to work, cultivating talent, accelerating innovation, and delivering impact for our customers, partners, and community.”

Looking ahead, Snoonu’s R&D efforts will concentrate on scalable solutions that reinforce Qatar’s position as a global leader in technology.

Central to this strategy is the company’s plan to have 1,000 engineers by 2030, creating pathways for local talent to become future technology leaders while enriching the ecosystem with expertise from more than 90 nationalities.

This commitment is reflected in Snoonu’s collaboration with Qatar Foundation universities, where graduates are empowered and integrated into the team.

“Our five-year R&D strategy focuses on advancing AI, automation, and sustainable green logistics,” said Jose Juan, director of R&D – Logistics Product/Engineering at Snoonu. “We are also strengthening our super-app ecosystem for GCC markets to deliver smarter, more personalised customer experiences while keeping human connection at the core.”

Snoonu’s R&D agenda is designed to align with Qatar’s priorities for economic diversification, human capital development, and sustainability.

By investing in talent and technology, the company is reinforcing the nation’s innovation ecosystem and contributing to its long-term strategy of becoming a global hub for technology and entrepreneurship.

Beyond business growth, Snoonu’s R&D innovations are shaping Qatar’s wider innovation ecosystem.

The company has supported global events such as Formula 1, MotoGP, and the Doha Book Fair with advanced technology, while also advancing education through research collaborations and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and home businesses with digital platforms and reliable infrastructure.

These achievements are reinforced by QR800mn in strategic investment from Jahez Group, valuing the company at over QR1bn and making it the first Qatari tech startup to cross this milestone.

This landmark positions Snoonu on the path to becoming Qatar’s first “unicorn” and one of the most dynamic technology powerhouses in the GCC.

