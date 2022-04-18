RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has transferred its $300 million deposit with the Central Bank of Mauritania into a soft loan, in implementation of directives by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince.



It comes as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts and leadership role in supporting the development and economy of Arab and Islamic states.



The move comes as an extension of the Kingdom’s continuous support for the people and government of Mauritania, to push the wheel of economic growth and implement development projects in vital sectors.



The support aims to contribute to promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, in addition to opening new financing channels from regional and international financial organizations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).