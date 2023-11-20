A Non Governmental Organisation, From School To Work Africa, has charged Nigerian youths to be focused and creative in all their endeavours to be able to tackle the current economic hardship confronting the country.

The organisation made the charge during an initiative programme tagged: “Osun Workspiration 100,000”, a mass youth re-orientation program towards self-awareness, self re-invention, and new employment orientation with emphasis on Self-application for economic empowerment resulting in new employability orientation, positive inclination to skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

The programme, put together at the weekend, was used to empower youths in Ijesaland on skills needed to provide solutions to their individual employment challenges.

Speaking during the event held at the Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha, the President of the Organisation and the project initiator, Prince Abiodun Lufadeju, noted that the rate of unemployment in the country was too much, adding the situation might consume the country if not attended to.

He said the Programme would equip the participants with contemporary job creation tools that would open them up to new perspectives and options for getting employed.

He said, “A major goal of this project is to begin the long-desired re-orientation of our youth and stimulate them to develop a new orientation that makes them take ownership oftheir unemployment issues, and provide solutions to their individual employmentlivelihood challenges.

“This reality is a product of several factorswhich include the shrinking world of work due to globalization and new technologies,the poor employability of our graduates due to variance in their quality and the expectation of employers, their attitude and behavioral issues amongst others.

“More worrisome however is the current manifestation of a near-explosive situationresulting from the mounting level of unemployment which if not attended to mayconsume our nation.

“Being an innovative approach to reducing unemployment amongst our youth, this program is to equip them with contemporary job Creation tools that will open them up to new perspectives and options of getting employed- starting with their socio-psychological and academic endowments.

“This will develop in them a new employment culture where they come up with new productive personalities and mind frames that can harness the enormous potentialsavailable in their environments and globally for their own economic transformationand that of the entire ljeshaland and Nigeria as a whole.”

In his own remark, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Akin Akinola advocated for psychomotor domains of students while in tertiary institutions to make them be self-reliant after leaving schools.

Chief Akinola who argued that skill acquisition of students apart from the courses studied in Schools would give them added advantages in life, stated that it would better help them to be more productive in anygiven society.

According to him, ” with the scarcity of employment opportunities in the country now, if a student combines acquisition of skills with his discipline, he would have an auspicious future and at the same time outsmarts his other colleagues in living better in the society. ”

He however charged Nigerian youths to always be creative and initiative in all their endeavour to be able to influence their immediate environments positively instead of relying solely on the government or other people for their survival in life.

The Chairman of the occasion who added that, the organisers of the programme are intellectual icons for them to have put this kind of things in place for the Nigerian youths to benefit from, prayed to God to provide for them in abundance to be able to do more for their society.

Speaking at the event, the Osun state Commissioner for Youth affairs, Hon. Olagunju Moshood Olalekan affirmed that, the present administration under the leadership of the governor Ademola Adeleke has already put acquisition of youth skills into his programme of action right from its inception.

He however promised that, the programme would be firmly upheld to ensure youths are well trained in different skill acquisition lessons to make them be fruitful to their environments.

He applauded the initiator of the programme and pledged to always be ready to assist the youths in any capacity and will also do it’s best to assist the organization.

In his words, the National Vice President,Ijesa Youth Forum, Ogungbemi Idowu, urged the participants to embraced the spirit of entrepreneurship, and let the insights gained propel them towards a future of success andfulfillment..

“This initiative, a collaborativeeffort between the Ijesa Youth Forum, the Osun State Ministry of Youth Affairs, and the esteemed NGO“From School to Work Africa,” is more than an event; it is a commitment to inspiring our youth towards gainful employment and unlocking the vast potentials that lie within.

“In our pursuit of progress, it is essential to recognize that education extends beyond the classroom. Today’s program is aptly named “Workspiration” because it is designed to infuse inspiration into our youth, guiding them from school to the realm of meaningful employment.

“To the youth participating today, absorb the wealth of knowledge that will be shared, embrace thespirit of entrepreneurship, and let the insights gained propel you towards a future of success andfulfillment.”

