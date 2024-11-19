Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has restated his administration’s commitment to creating job opportunities for people whose livelihoods are closely tied to motor park activities.

Speaking on Monday when he flagged off the construction of the Central Ultra-Modern Motor Park on Sokoto-Zaria road in Gusau, described the project as a vital part of his administration’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure in the state capital. A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the facility will include parking spaces, rest areas for drivers, enhanced security installations and a well-organized ticketing system to streamline operations. According to the Governor, “this initiative will enhance security, boost revenue generation and enable our city to compete favourably with others across the country.

“This state-of-the-art motor park will feature modern facilities designed to accommodate commuters, passengers and commercial motorists in a safe, efficient and organized manner. “Some other essential components of this project include designated departure lines, police outpost, clinic, fire brigade station, mosque, administrative block, union office, public conveniences, park hotel, loading bay, shopping mall, travellers’ terminal, waste disposal unit, warehouse, workshop and a car wash area.

“During the construction phase, the project will employ both skilled and unskilled labourers and once operational, the park will become a hub for commercial activities which will benefit entrepreneurs, service providers, and countless others. “Beyond its economic impact, this initiative also beautifies our state capital by our broader vision of creating modern, vibrant and liveable environment for our people. “May Allah bless this endeavour and make it a source of immense prosperity and development for the people of Zamfara State.”

