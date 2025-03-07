President Bola Tinubu has approved the employment of 774 National Health Fellows, a key initiative by the Federal Ministry of Health aimed at driving sustainable improvements in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Announcing the initiative on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Tinubu emphasized his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and national development.

The launch event was attended by Nigeria’s development partners, senior government officials, and traditional leaders, including the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The selection of the fellows—one from each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas – was based on merit, following a rigorous process that saw over 360,000 applicants compete for the positions. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, highlighted this as a testament to the administration’s dedication to fairness and excellence.

The President’s unexpected approval of the fellows’ employment drew enthusiastic applause from attendees.

Describing the programme as a “transformative initiative,” Tinubu underscored the vital role of young Nigerians in shaping the country’s future.

“This programme reflects my administration’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of our greatest asset – our young people. With over 60% of Nigerians under 30, we have one of the most energetic and resourceful youth populations in the world. This is an opportunity to drive innovation, economic growth, and social transformation,” he stated.

Tinubu urged the fellows to fully embrace their roles, seeing themselves as the future leaders of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“Your selection is more than just recruitment – it is a commitment to creating a nation where every Nigerian, regardless of social status, gender, or background, has access to equal opportunities. You are this country’s greatest asset, and we are dedicated to building a future where Nigeria stands tall with pride,” he affirmed.

Emphasizing the long-term vision of the programme, Tinubu highlighted its role in cultivating a new generation of health leaders who will drive sustained change and innovation in the sector.

“A strong healthcare system is essential for national development. No country can thrive if its people are unhealthy. You are the foundation of this vision, and I am proud to be here with you today,” he declared.

Professor Pate expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, describing it as a crucial step in revolutionizing Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“The movement to improve the health of Nigerians has begun, and we are already witnessing positive results,” he said.

Also present at the event were Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Youth Minister, Ayodele Olawande; and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, who all delivered inspiring messages to encourage the fellows in their new roles.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

