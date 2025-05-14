Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that his administration has built three functional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in each of the 351 electoral wards since inception.

He expressed his administration’s willingness to share the template with the Federal Government in its plan to build 8,800 PHCs across the country.

Makinde made this disclosure during the launch of the 2025 Omituntun Free Medical Mission at the Ibadan North-East Local Government Secretariat, Ibadan.

He noted that his government decided to build PHCs in each ward to make healthcare delivery more accessible to the people.

He maintained that, since the template is working in Oyo State, it would also be effective for the Federal Government, adding that his administration would continue to prioritise healthcare delivery in order to achieve a healthy population, which in turn would drive economic expansion and poverty reduction.

He said:“In the health sector, this government will continue to focus on ensuring a healthy population and tackling poverty in the state.

“Only recently, the Vice-President announced the Federal Government’s plan to build 8,800 PHCs nationwide. However, before this, we had already commenced the renovation and equipping of functional PHC facilities in each of our 351 wards.

“We are pleased to offer our template to the Federal Government. It has been successful in Oyo State, and I am confident it will succeed at the national level as well.

“We have made significant progress in our commitment to primary healthcare, and we must sustain the momentum.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of our health sector initiatives. Special thanks to Professor Temitope Alonge and Dr Muideen Olatunji, who have done remarkably well.

“I also appreciate the Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, the Chairman of the Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr Akin Fagbemi, and the Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry, as well as all healthcare practitioners.”

The governor stated that his administration has continued to deliver on its promises across four key pillars: education, health, security, and economic expansion, with its policies and programmes yielding tangible results.

He declared that the state has successfully tackled insecurity, while assuring residents that efforts would continue until everyone can sleep with their two eyes closed.

Makinde also highlighted the excellent performance of Oyo State students in the recent Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), attributing the achievements to sound policies implemented to improve education and grow the economy.

He noted that his administration has been injecting approximately N24 billion into the state’s economy every month through salaries, pensions, and infrastructure development to support private sector growth.

The governor emphasised that his government has achieved this positive transformation by staying focused and avoiding the blame game, choosing instead to justify the trust placed in him by the people.

He said:“I want to thank the residents of Ibadan North-East Local Government for their support, and also commend all Oyo State residents for playing their part, starting from the home. The successes we are recording are due, in part, to residents doing the right things at home.

“I also appreciate your support and prayers. The stability we enjoy in Oyo State today can be traced back to how our people are managing their homes.

“I had no prior political office until six years ago when I became governor. People often compare past governments with the present, but as far back as 2018, I was not interested in what previous administrations failed to do. The people themselves know which government delivered and which did not.

“In 2019, we campaigned not on the failures of others, but on what we intended to achieve — in education, health, security, and economic expansion.

“Today, we have made remarkable progress in security, but we will not rest until it is perfect.

“On education, the improved WASSCE and UTME results are evidence that our initiatives are working and our children are receiving quality education.

“In terms of economic expansion, this administration injects N24 billion into Oyo State’s economy every four weeks — this is government-driven alone. We have also provided the infrastructure to allow private businesses to thrive.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ajetunmobi, thanked the governor for his unwavering commitment to improving healthcare access in the state. She highlighted his administration’s robust investments in health infrastructure, human resources, and initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector.

She explained that the Free Omituntun Medical Mission would adopt a clustering model, with each cluster operating for three full days to ensure comprehensive healthcare delivery and post-operative follow-up for surgical cases.

Dr Ajetunmobi also revealed that efforts are ongoing to facilitate the enrolment of beneficiaries into the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) via the OYSHIA Gateway, to ensure continuity of care beyond the outreach.

She encouraged beneficiaries to take responsibility for their health by retaining their service codes and adhering to post-care instructions.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr Akin Fagbemi, expressed gratitude to the governor for the recent recruitment of medical personnel. According to him, this has led to the state securing full accreditation for physiotherapy practice, which had been denied for the past 30 years.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governor, Barrister Hazeem Gbolarumi; Deputy Speaker, Rt Honourable Mohammed Fadeyi; former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; and the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni (mni).

Also present were the Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, and the Chairman of the Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon Sikiru Sanda, among others.

