Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted a truck loaded with a telecommunication mast valued at several million of naira, along with a Sharon vehicle carrying mining products.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Minna, the State Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, said operatives of the anti-vandal unit arrested two suspects along the Tafa–Suleja axis following credible intelligence.

The suspects, identified as Mustapha Aliyu and Abubakar Safyanu, have since been arraigned in court for prosecution.

In a related development, the command also apprehended a mining team of seven men allegedly engaged in illegal mining activities at Kataeregi, along Bida road.

A Sharon vehicle loaded with illegally mined products was also impounded.

One of the suspects, identified as Mahmoud Idris, a self-acclaimed mining marshal from Zuzungi in Katcha Local Government Area, admitted during interrogation that he had yet to obtain an operating license. He confessed that he had been hiring labourers and selling Zico mineral to dealers before his arrest.

Commandant Aniviye vowed to make Niger State uncomfortable for vandals, illegal miners, and other criminal elements.

He pledged to strengthen collaboration with other security agencies to ensure a crime-free society.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the corps to safeguarding the state’s assets and critical infrastructure while commending the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, and Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago for their continued support to the command.

