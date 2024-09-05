The Lagos State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the construction of the Lekki-Epe Link Bridge in the Lekki-Epe axis of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is currently attending the China-Africa Cooperation Summit scheduled for September 4 to 6, 2024, announced this on Wednesday through a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The governor also disclosed that the state government has signed a new MoU to implement solar power systems across several key tertiary institutions, including Lagos State University and its campuses.

Regarding the construction of the Lekki-Epe Link Bridge, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the project is part of the state’s strategic transport master plan aimed at improving road networks, easing traffic congestion, enhancing commuting efficiency, and fostering economic growth.

According to him, discussions are underway to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to CCECC, with feasibility and design studies for the bridge already completed, signaling significant progress toward the project’s implementation.

“We believe that good roads and transport infrastructure are essential for the growth of Lagos State, and to support this, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CCECC to build the Lekki-Epe Link Bridge in the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos State.

“Our strategic transport master plan is not just a blueprint; it’s a commitment to improving the lives of all Lagosians. By focusing on key road networks, we aim to reduce traffic congestion and create a seamless commuting experience, all while supporting economic growth.

“We have had discussions about awarding the EPC contract to CCECC, and feasibility and design studies for the project have been conducted,” the statement read in part,” he said.

On the MoU to implement solar power systems across several key tertiary institutions, including Lagos State University and its campuses, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University of Education, and Lagos State College of Medicine, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the signing was witnessed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, underscoring the importance of this initiative.

“We also signed another MoU to implement solar power systems across our tertiary institutions, including Lagos State University and its campuses, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University of Education, and Lagos State College of Medicine,” the statement read.

The governor further noted that the project is expected to generate around 50 MW of clean and affordable electricity, offering the affected institutions a sustainable and cost-efficient energy solution.

He added that the initiative reflects the state government’s strong commitment to sustainable energy as a key part of its broader economic development strategy.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

