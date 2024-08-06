The chief executive officer (CEO) of NASENI Portland Gas, Mr Folajimi Lai Mohammed, has expressed the desire of his organisation to partner with the Federal Government and fill in the gap in maintaining 24-hour power supply to hospitals and primary health care centres across the country through Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Mohammed, who made the remarks while hosting the Minister of State Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa at the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Plant of Portland Gas located in Utako, Abuja, said Nigeria is currently leveraging its abundant natural gas resources as a viable and economical alternative to petrol since the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

“It is crucial to understand the current CNG landscape including its manufacturing, transportation and sale processes for various sectors to effectively utilize CNG as a substitute for petrol and diesel. This knowledge is vital for the healthcare sector to effectively transition to CNG as an alternative to petrol and diesel,” NASENI Portland Gas boss stated.

He expressed hope about the potential impact of CNG and Eco Green Generators on the nation’s energy landscape, emphasizing NASENI Portland’s commitment to driving sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions for Nigeria.

Mohammed, during the visit, showcased how CNG powers vehicles and generators, along with insights into CNG storage, refilling and distribution. The fuel-to-CNG conversion process, which takes approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, was also highlighted.

Also, the dual-fuel hybrid conversion solution was discussed, illustrating how it allows users to seamlessly switch between traditional fuel and CNG. He said the visit by the Minister affirmed CNG’s potential to be a cornerstone for future power supply solutions in Nigeria.

